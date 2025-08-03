Images show first look at new Hinchingbrooke Hospital after RAAC rebuild

New plans have given a first look at what the new Hinchingbrooke Hospital is set to look like.

Newly submitted plans have revealed a first look at the new Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The hospital will be rebuilt following the discovery of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) after plans were approved by central government at the start of the year.

The hospital, in Huntingdon, was built in the 1980s with materials only designed to last 30 years.

How the hospital has been designed to look.

Structural issues with the concrete in the roof were first identified in 2018 and since then, work has taken place to make the hospital safe.

The cost estimate, according to the government, is between £501 million to £1 billion and will begin between 2027 and 2028, focusing on the most affected buildings.

It will be built in the southern corner of the existing site to ensure that all existing services can continue to be provided during the construction phase.

A planning application has also been submitted for new staff accommodation has also been submitted which will provide medical students and eligible Trust staff with modern accommodation ahead of the demolition of the existing residences and will make way for the new hospital build on that site.

The staff accommodation block.

Deborah Lee, Senior Responsible Officer for the Hinchingbrooke Redevelopment, said: “This is an exciting and key step in the planning process for our new hospital and we are excited to share the potential plans and illustrate how we have taken a wide range of views on board.

"This follows on from the very significant milestone of approval of the Strategic Outline Case (SOC) by the Trust Board and the Integrated Care Board (ICB) earlier this month. The Case will now be considered by the New Hospital Programme (NHP) and subject to their approval, our focus and efforts will turn to the Outline Business Case.

"We will be holding staff and public engagement events in the Autumn, which will show just how far we have come and help us to gather as many views as possible on our emerging plans.”