Hundreds given important heart health advice at first ever Peterborough City Hospital event

Staff from the Cardiology Department at Peterborough City Hospital staged their first heart health event at Ferry Meadows on Saturday.

Peterborough Beats Together, which was attended by hundreds of people of all ages, was designed to show how small improvements to your lifestyle can go a long way towards avoiding cardiac disease. Visitors to the free event were able to speak to medical experts to pick up tips on diet and exercise and were also offered the opportunity to have their blood and heart rate checked. Iona McAllister, cardiac rehab co-ordinator, said: “It was lovely to see so many people come out on a windy Saturday to support us. It was a fun-filled morning for the whole family to enjoy and learn from. In fact, we were able to train 25 people in CPR on the day ranging in age from teenagers to 80-year-olds! This is the first of many events we plan to host around Peterborough to promote healthy lifestyles and subsequently reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Our take-home message for Peterborough residents was that by eating better, moving more and learning to relax they can improve their health.” A Guinness World Record attempt to get visitors to form the image of a pill, which was captured by a drone flying above Ferry Meadows, was sadly unsuccessful. It required 500 people to participate but only 150 were able to join in.

