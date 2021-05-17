How Peterborough compares to Cambridgeshire and England for major health conditions

The “modelled estimates” from the House of Commons Library are based on its analysis of 2019/20 data from England’s GP practices published by NHS Digital.

The information has even been broken down into ward level so people can see how prevalent the conditions are in the area they live.

The findings show that Peterborough fares better than the national average when it comes to chronic kidney disease, diagnoses for depression and high blood pressure, but less so for obesity.

The data has been split up by constituencies, which for the city includes Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire.

The full breakdown can be found at: https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/constituency-data-how-healthy-is-your-area/.

1. Patients prescribed asthma-related drugs in past 12 months Peterborough: 5.3%, North West Cambridgeshire: 6.5%, Cambridgeshire: 6.4%, England: 6.5%

2. Patients with irregular heart beat Peterborough: 1.4%, North West Cambridgeshire: 1.9%, Cambridgeshire: 1.9%, England: 2%

3. GP patients diagnosed with cancer since 2003 Peterborough: 2.3%,, North West Cambridgeshire: 3%, Cambridgeshire: 2.9%, England: 3.1%

4. Patients aged 30-74 at risk of cardiovascular disease Peterborough: 1.2%, North West Cambridgeshire: 1.4%, Cambridgeshire: 1.3%, England: 1.2%