A new state-of-the-art ‘Day Treatment Unit’ for the hospital site has also been announced

The sale of a section of unused property at Stamford & Rutland Hospital has been completed.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has sold the property as part of what it calls “exciting plans to reinvest in its site redevelopment programme”.

The trust says the buyer –Stamford based family business Distinctive Developments Group Ltd – is expected to submit a planning application for residential development.

A spokesperson for NWAFT explained: “Several years ago, the Trust identified a section of land and buildings at the west end of the hospital site which are no longer fit for purpose and surplus to current and future clinical needs. The land has remained unused for many years, with the buildings no longer economically viable and falling into disrepair.

“Distinctive Developments, a local boutique, multiple award-winning property developer and bespoke housebuilder, plans to revitalise the brownfield site and restore the Grade II Listed infirmary.

“It says its aim is to bring a small, custom-designed development to Stamford, utilising local suppliers and materials, and to deliver a scheme that will respect the heritage setting of the site.”

Following an extended open market sales and marketing process, the trust accepted an offer some months ago, subject to legal and contractual obligations being agreed.

A map outlining the area of unused land which has been sold for future development.

Dr Callum Gardner, the trust’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “The maintenance cost of this unused area of the hospital site is high and it therefore makes complete sense to sell it, in order to allow us to reinvest our resources in the main Stamford & Rutland Hospital site.

“The money generated from the sale of the land will be used to increase funds for patient care, investing in new medical equipment, and making further improvements to the hospital estate.

“Stamford & Rutland Hospital plays a key part in the delivery of our Trust’s clinical strategy, and we are committed to making full use of the hospital and its facilities in the future.”

Richard Evans, Director of Distinctive Developments Group Ltd, commented: “We're excited to announce the acquisition of these disused buildings within an important part of our hometown.

“It presents a unique opportunity to achieve the beneficial re-use of a vacant Listed building and to deliver high-quality, sustainable development on a brownfield site, reducing the need to build on greenfield sites around the town.

“Our vision is to transform this site whilst respecting its history and its importance to the Stamford community.”

Meanwhile, the trust has recently been granted planning permission to build a brand new state-of-the-art Day Treatment Unit on the site of the former nurses’ accommodation block. They say this will “enhance patient care for the local community”. This new facility is expected to open next spring.