Help support cancer group

Volunteers are needed at a community group to help raise funds to help beat cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Bloodwise Community Groups are a network of volunteers who are passionate about beating blood cancer by raising funds and increasing awareness across their local communities.

Michael Clarke, the Regional Relationships Manager for Peterborough, said: “Community Groups, and the variety of roles on offer within them such as Group

Leader and Treasurer, are a great way to meet new people and have fun being creative with fundraising ideas, whilst making a big difference to many people’s lives. “Blood cancer remains the fifth most common cancer and the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, but with your support we are determined to change this for the better.

“We would love to hear from you if you’re interested in getting involved and representing Bloodwise locally to change the future of those affected by the disease.

“We will be there to support you from the very start.”

One in 19 people will be diagnosed with a blood cancer in their lifetime, with more than 40,000 people diagnosed in the UK every year. There are more than 100 types of blood cancers.

For more details on how to get involved with the new group, as well as more information about the group itself, contact Mr Clarke on mclarke@bloodwise.org.uk