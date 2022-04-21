A full refurbishment of Deepings Leisure Centre has been given the go-ahead by South Kesteven District Council.

The Council’s Cabinet approved recommendations that will see the work begin once a legal agreement has been reached with the site owners, Lincolnshire County Council, and a lease has been agreed with the Anthem Trust.

Plans were revised in response to a public consultation exercise held earlier this year and the learner pool will now be retained in line with the wishes of almost a quarter of those who responded.

Deepings swimming club have been forced to move while the pool is shut

The full remodelling and refurbishment of the existing leisure centre will also include:

Conversion of existing squash courts to a ground floor and mezzanine 80-station health and fitness gym

Conversion of the main pool to deck level and refurbishment of the pool hall

Two exercise studios

Fitness changing facilities

A changing village for swimming

New entrance and reception area

The Cabinet Member for Leisure, Cllr Barry Dobson, said: “SKDC’s Corporate Plan recognises the role these kind of facilities can play in inspiring residents to take part in sport and physical activity.

“Of equal importance is the Council’s commitment to providing, directly and in partnership with others, leisure facilities to enable all the South Kesteven community to lead healthy lives by participating in a wide range of activities.

“As part of our consultation process, we listened to people who use the leisure centre and redrafted the proposals in order to retain the learner pool in line with their views. This refurbishment and modernisation will ensure the centre’s long-term future.”

“There are still legal agreements to be ironed out but we are committed to progressing the design, agreeing the final costs and starting work on site as soon as possible.”