Family donates to Peterborough City Hospital in memory of ‘kind and cheeky’ husband and father

A family from Peterborough has donated £600 towards the purchase of specialist reclining chairs on the Cardiac Ward at Peterborough City Hospital in memory of husband and father Alan Harbour.

Alan had been under the care of the cardiology department since his heart attack 15 years ago and over the last six years was admitted to the Cardiac Ward with heart failure, before sadly passing away last year, aged 68.

Janet Harbour, Alan’s wife, said: “Alan was a regular visitor to the ward and took part in two cardiology research trials, so staff got to know him very well. He was a kind and cheeky man who never complained and was affectionately called ‘trouble’ by some of the staff because he was in so often. The care he received was excellent and the staff were caring and supportive. We can’t thank them enough.

“We wanted to give something to the ward to show our appreciation for everything they did for us and decided to ask family and friends for donations at his funeral rather than flowers. Overall we raised £600 and, after speaking with staff, we decided it would go towards reclining chairs that would help patients with heart failure.”

The chairs will benefit patients with complex therapy needs who require additional support to enable them to sit out of bed.

Sam Morson, ward manager on the Cardiac Ward, said: “We are very grateful to Mrs Harbour and her family for their generosity. These chairs are fantastic for patients who are unable to sit in an upright position and will aid in improving respiratory function, blood pressure, posture for eating and drinking and strengthening postural muscles to facilitate rehabilitation.

“It has the ability to recline, tilt and raise legs to maintain a safe position while ensuring patients are comfortable.”