EXCLUSIVE: Damning report claims 'bullying and discrimination' at Peterborough's Cavell Centre

A report seen by the Peterborough Telegraph has alleged 'bullying, racism and discrimination' taking place at Peterborough’s Cavell Centre.

A variety of concerns were raised by staff at the centre - which also runs a number of other mental health services in Peterborough - in a specially commissioned Culture Review not publicly published.

The report was commissioned by Stephen Legood, director of People and Business Development at Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT), the trust that runs the site.

The Cavell Centre

It was based upon 37 confidential interviews with staff and a further three confidential interviews with staff key informants.

Anna Hills, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We commissioned the cultural review in response to concerns from our staff and are deeply shocked and saddened by the findings.

“I would like to thank colleagues who bravely came forward to speak up and I am truly sorry for what they have experienced.

“Since receiving the report we have spent time listening to and talking with staff, and together we are co-designing the next steps.

“The Trust Board is fully committed to addressing the issues raised.”

The review, which was commissioned in November 2021, took place from January and staff were contacted in March and May 2022 before the final before the papers were published in October this year.

The report was led by professor Duncan Lewis, from Longbow Associates Ltd, who has expertise in workplace stress, leadership and organisational behaviour, bullying and harassment and workplace discrimination research spanning 30 years.

‘A place bereft of hope and enthusiasm’

The report said some staff felt the Cavell Centre simply 'feels wrong' with 'no heart” and 'no soul'.

It adds: “Several staff described the Cavell Centre as a place bereft of hope or enthusiasm, where staff are ground down and leave.”

Staff raised concerns about the treatment of BME workers at the centre, saying: “Turning first to claims of racism, we were informed of detrimental treatment of some Black Minority Ethnic staff (BME), and detrimental treatment of white or other minority groups. In essence, stereotyping and assumptions / biases presented themselves from a range of staff from diverse backgrounds.”

'Staff confronted with discriminatory messages'

There were also concerns raised over the treatment of workers based on their sexuality.

The report said: “We received very distressing testimony relating to sexuality, of staff being confronted with extremely offensive and discriminatory messages.

"These types of behaviour need to be urgently addressed as employment tribunals are increasingly recognising claims of banter as acts of bullying and harassment.

"Linked to this were allegations of deliberate discrimination over access to training and development. If correct, this could constitute an act of direct discrimination.”

The report added: "Finally, concerns were raised about the lack of a Trust policy concerning the care of patients who are transgender, or who are in the process of gender reassignment. This has implications for care practices on wards and for equality, diversity, and inclusion awareness among populations unfamiliar with the 2010 Equality Act criterion.”