Enforcement action at Peterborough GP practice placed in special measures

A Peterborough GP service has been rated ‘inadequate’ for the third time in a year after inspectors found out-of-date medicines and other safety concerns.

“Urgent enforcement action” has now been taken against the Orton Bushfield Medical Practice, in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, following an unannounced Care Quality Commission inspection in June.

Inspectors also found the practice’s childhood immunisation uptake was below the 90 per cent World Health Organization minimum target and has “deteriorated” in the past year.

The watchdog said the doctor who operates the practice, Dr Evelyn Christene Marimuthu, had their CQC registration suspended following the inspection, which “prevents the provider from delivering regulated activities”.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it has arranged for GP cover for the practice.

The practice was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in 2015 and then rated ‘good’ in 2016 and ‘inadequate’ in July 2018, but inspectors were satisfied the practice was making sufficient improvements in December that year. An inspection in February again found the practice to be ‘inadequate’.

Deputy chief inspector of general practice and dentistry in the CQC’s central region, Janet Williamson, said the practice was “failing to provide the level of care people should be able to expect”.

She said inspectors found “a number of concerns” and the practice has been placed in special measures.

She said the practice would be inspected again in six months’ time, but if it is found to be inadequate again “we will consider taking further action”.

The report on the latest inspection in June said: “We found out of date medicines”.

It also said a medicine was found “stored in a GP bag”.

Unopened test results and overdue check ups for patients with long-term conditions were also found.

The CQC report says “urgent action” was taken following the inspection to suspend Dr Marimuthu.

The report says the medical centre is contracted to provide general medical services to approximately 5,403 registered patients.

Medical director at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, Mark Sanderson, said: “We take patient safety incredibly seriously, which is why we have worked swiftly with partners to put in place GP cover at the practice.

“This has ensured minimal disruption for patients and good local care remains in place for all registered patients. We will continue to work closely with the CQC, NHS England and others to address the issues raised in the latest inspection.”

Ben Hatton, Local Democracy Reporting Service