Efforts made to improve mental health in Peterborough during awareness week

Efforts are being made to help improve mental health for people in Peterborough.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and businesses in Peterborough are being invited to a free event aimed at promoting the wellbeing of their workforce.

Everyone Health is hosting a free workplace wellbeing morning from 9am to 12.30pm on Wednesday, May 22 at the Allia Future Business Centre at the Peterborough United stadium in London Road.

The event will give organisations based in the city and its surrounding areas the opportunity to learn more about creating healthier, happier workplaces and protecting the wellbeing of their colleagues.

Everyone Health works in partnership with Peterborough City Council to deliver a healthy workplace programme into the community. Through the scheme, local businesses can access free Mental Health First Aid training, NHS health checks for employees and advice on creating a healthier atmosphere in their places of work.

Attendees will hear talks from the Mayor of Peterborough and Solutions 4 Health on workplace wellbeing and how to access the support available to them.

Alex Brown, national service manager at Everyone Health, said: “The wellbeing of colleagues should be a top priority for all businesses, no matter how big or small.

“There are lots of small changes that can have a huge impact on employees’ health and happiness. I’d encourage all local organisations to come and find out more.”

Businesses can send three delegates free of charge. To register for the event or for more information, call Everyone Health’s contact centre on 0330 005 0095 or email healthywork@everyonehealth.co.uk.

Meanwhile, the NHS health body the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG’s topic for this week is body image.

Last year the Mental Health Foundation found that 30 per cent of adults have felt so stressed by body image and appearance that they felt overwhelmed or unable to cope. That is almost one in every three people.

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough the Personalised Eating Disorder Support (PEDS) is a third sector organisation run by nurses which focuses on helping people with eating disorders and body image concerns and is based at Boroughbury Medical Centre in Craig Street.

It offers individuals, their families and carers support and carries out work in schools and workplaces around body image. Its education focus is on how to create a positive body image and to address body bullying.

Although it is based in Peterborough it helps people all over the county. PEDS can be contacted on 01733 391537 to arrange an appointment or chat to someone.

There are also other ways to get help in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough:

• Psychological Wellbeing Service - psychological therapy help for people experiencing common mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. Call 0300 300 0055 and visit http://www.cpft.nhs.uk/services/pws/psychological-wellbeing-service.htm.

• Speak to your GP – if you need someone neutral to speak to about how you’re feeling.

• NHS 111 option 2 – for anyone in a mental health crisis call NHS 111 and press option 2. This service is open all day and all night, every day of the year.

Dr Emma Tiffin, mental health lead at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “Body image can affect anyone at any age and impacts directly on our mental health.

“From an early age we are exposed to multiple images showing us what we should look like, and sadly some people may be teased for how we look by family and friends. These can stay with us a lifetime and create embarrassment, misery or even disgust about our own bodies.

“This can cause anxiety (sometimes called body dysmorphic disorder), depression, low self-esteem and can affect people’s day to day life. If you are feeling low about your appearance, then it’s important you seek help.”