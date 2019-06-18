‘Don’t Be Shy, Stay Dry!’ - Peterborough physiotherapists encourage people to open up about bladder problems

Two physiotherapists from Peterborough City Hospital are encouraging men and women with bladder problems to seek help with their brand new campaign - Don’t Be Shy, Stay Dry, as part of World Health Continence Week (June 17-23).

The campaign is the brainchild of physiotherapists Kate Mitchell and Liezl Rossouw and aims to help people feel more comfortable talking about urinary incontinence and seeking help. It will promote just how many people live with the condition and what treatment options are available.

Liezl Rossouw, women’s and men’s health team lead physiotherapist, said: “Bladder problems are quite common, affecting more than 200 million people worldwide. There are two types of urinary incontinence: stress incontinence, where you leak urine during physical exertion such as sneezing, coughing or exercising; and urge incontinence where you get a sense of real urgency and have to rush to the bathroom.

“Often people are too embarrassed to seek help and just put up with their symptoms, but there are things that we can do to prevent or improve urinary incontinence, such as pelvic floor exercises and other lifestyle changes.

“Incontinence may be common but it is not normal and you don’t have to live with it. We are encouraging women, and men who are experiencing issues, to speak to their GP who can then refer them to a physiotherapist for support. So - Don’t Be Shy, Stay Dry!”

For more information visit the NHS website: www.nhs.uk/conditions/urinary-incontinence/.