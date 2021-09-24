A total of 62 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated in Peterborough

The two Peterborough where less than half the adult population have had one COVID vaccination

More than half the adults in two Peterborough neighbourhoods are yet to have their first COVID vaccination jab.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 24th September 2021, 5:00 am

Just 47 per cent of adults in Peterborough Central, and 48 per cent of adults in Millfield and Bourges Boulevard have had their first dose.

Across Peterborough as a whole, 69 per cent have had one dose and 62 per cent have had two doses.

There are still 53,793 adults in Peterborough who are completely unvaccinated, and 67,711 who have not had two doses.

In the UK as a whole, 89 per cent have had one dose, and 82 per cent have had two doses.

The latest COVID statistics show that for the first time in a number of months, the case rate in Peterborough has dipped below the UK rate.

In Peterborough the case rate is 300.6 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate is 302.

To find out when and where you can get vaccinated, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

First dose: 91% Second dose: 86%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

First dose: 90% Second dose: 84%

3. Newborough and Peakirk

First dose: 88% Second dose: 83%

4. Orton West and Castor

First dose: 87% Second dose: 83%

