Covid-19 vaccination

The Peterborough neighbourhood where nearly 60% are fully vaccinated - and the area where just one third have had one jab

One Peterborough neighbourhood has seen nearly 60 per cent of people given both jabs - but in one area, around two thirds have not even had one jab.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:00 am

Glinton, Northborough and Maxey have seen 78.7 per cent of residents get one jab, and 59.1 per cent have both jabs - the highest percentage of residents to get one dose and two doses in the city (up to June 6)

However, Peterborough Central has seen just 34.2 per cent get one jab - the second lowest in Peterborough - and 18.6 per cent get both jabs - the lowest in the city.

Millfield & Bourges Boulevard props up the table in the city for people getting the first dose, with just 33.5 per cent getting their first jab.

Government figures released last week show that 58.2 per cent of people aged over 18 have had at least one jab, and 39.1 per cent have had both jabs, while across the UK, 77.6 per cent have had one jab, and 54.8 have had both jabs (up to June 9).

MORE: Nearly 11,000 Peterborough over 50s have not had a single COVID jab

MORE: The Peterborough areas where most people are fully vaccinated

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

78.7 per cent have had at least one dose. 59.1 per cent have had both doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2. Orton West and Castor

76.1 per cent have had at least one dose. 56.7 per cent have had both doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Eye and Thorney

75.4 per cent have had at least one dose. 56.2 per cent have had both doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

4. Newborough and Peakirk

75.8 per cent have had at least one dose. 56.0 per cent have had both doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6