The Peterborough neighbourhood where nearly 60% are fully vaccinated - and the area where just one third have had one jab

Glinton, Northborough and Maxey have seen 78.7 per cent of residents get one jab, and 59.1 per cent have both jabs - the highest percentage of residents to get one dose and two doses in the city (up to June 6)

However, Peterborough Central has seen just 34.2 per cent get one jab - the second lowest in Peterborough - and 18.6 per cent get both jabs - the lowest in the city.

Millfield & Bourges Boulevard props up the table in the city for people getting the first dose, with just 33.5 per cent getting their first jab.

Government figures released last week show that 58.2 per cent of people aged over 18 have had at least one jab, and 39.1 per cent have had both jabs, while across the UK, 77.6 per cent have had one jab, and 54.8 have had both jabs (up to June 9).

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 78.7 per cent have had at least one dose. 59.1 per cent have had both doses

2. Orton West and Castor 76.1 per cent have had at least one dose. 56.7 per cent have had both doses

3. Eye and Thorney 75.4 per cent have had at least one dose. 56.2 per cent have had both doses

4. Newborough and Peakirk 75.8 per cent have had at least one dose. 56.0 per cent have had both doses