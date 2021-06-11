Vaccines

The Peterborough areas where most people are fully vaccinated

Figures released by NHE England show that 15 areas of Peterborough now have more than 3,000 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 11th June 2021, 5:00 am

Stanground leads the way with 4,719 people having had both doses.

Orton West & Castor is in second place with 4,581, while Newborough and Peakirk (4,004) and Longthorpe and Netherton (4,000) are the only other areas with more than 4,000 people receiving two or more doses.

In total nearly 72,000 people have now had both vaccines in Peterborough

1. Stanground

11,924 doses given (7,205 1st doses, 4,719 2nd doses)

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2. Orton West and Castor

10,727 doses given (6,146 1st doses, 4,581 2nd doses)

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Newborough and Peakirk

9,427 doses given (5,423 1st doses, 4,004 2nd doses)

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

4. Longthorpe and Netherton

9,165 doses given (5,165 1st doses, 4,000 2nd doses)

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6