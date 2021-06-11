The Peterborough areas where most people are fully vaccinated
Figures released by NHE England show that 15 areas of Peterborough now have more than 3,000 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID.
Stanground leads the way with 4,719 people having had both doses.
Orton West & Castor is in second place with 4,581, while Newborough and Peakirk (4,004) and Longthorpe and Netherton (4,000) are the only other areas with more than 4,000 people receiving two or more doses.
In total nearly 72,000 people have now had both vaccines in Peterborough
