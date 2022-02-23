Peterborough: 1,052 cases (-684 compared to the previous week) Rate: 519.2

The COVID situation in every area of Peterborough as Boris Johnson announces end of restrictions

The number of recorded COVID cases in Peterborough is continuing to fall ahead of a relaxation of restrictions tomorrow (Thursday).

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 5:15 am

The case rate in the city has now fallen for 20 consecutive days - and for 26 out of 28 days.

The rate in the city now stands at 519.2 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest rate recorded since December 12 2021. The rate remains above the UK rate, which stands at 477.5.

In the seven days up to February 17, there were 1,052 recorded cases in the city - 684 fewer than the previous seven days.

Of the 22 areas of the city, only two saw a small rise, with all the others seeing a fall. Every area in the city had seen a reduction in the previous two weeks.

While restrictions are being relaxed, Peterborough residents are still being urged to take precautions, including working from home, getting vaccinated and testing regularly.

MORE: Peterborough residents urged to continue to work from home despite Boris Johnson’s COVID announcement

1. Hampton Vale

82 cases (-58 compared to the previous week) Rate: 659.9

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Stanground

67 cases (-27 compared to the previous week) Rate: 563.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Paston

66 cases (-39 compared to the previous week) Rate: 608.6

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Hargate and Orton Longueville

63 cases (-37 compared to the previous week) Rate: 639.5

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughBoris Johnson
Next Page
Page 1 of 6