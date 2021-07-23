The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods were less than half the adult population has been vaccinated
Less than half the adult population in 12 of the 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods have been fully vaccinated, new figures reveal.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:42 am
Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate is much lower than much of the rest of the country, with 18 neighbourhoods in the city having a take up rate for the second vaccine that is lower than the UK rate as a whole.
The only areas with a higher take up rate are Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, Newborough & Peakirk, Eye & Thorney and Orton West & Castor.
There are three neighbourhoods in the city where the take up rate is 33 per cent or lower.
Half of the Peterborough neighbourhoods have a lower first dose vaccine take up rate than the UK rate for second doses.
