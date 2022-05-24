A 19-year-old woman has been given a court bill of more than £1,000 for breaching COVID rules by hosting a gathering at her Peterborough home during lockdown.

Rute Pereira Coelho held a gathering at her home in Kingsley Road, Peterborough on May 9 last year.

On May 9 the Government announced restrictions would be lifted to allow people to meet inside again – but not until May 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Coelho was charged with one count of: Without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the Regulations, participated in a gathering in the Step 2 area Peterborough, taking place indoors and consisting of more than two people.

Her case was heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.