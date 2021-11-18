Peterborough City Hospital entrance

Restrictions will also be tightened at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford & Rutland Hospital.

Chief nurse Jo Bennis said; “Restricting visiting is always a very last resort for us and something that we only look at doing when we know that the safety of our patients and staff is compromised.

“We completely appreciate the upset this decision causes to our patients and their relatives, and we are sorry we’re still in a situation where these measures are necessary. It is important to remember however, that we must take all sensible precautions to prevent the spread of this virus. We know all too well how devastating the effects can be, especially to those who are already vulnerable.”

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are currently deemed an Enhanced Response Area (ERA) to Covid-19. The Government, informed by scientific data, such as case- rate growth, and local prevalence, provides national support to local areas which need an enhanced response to ensure there is no danger of the NHS facing unsustainable pressure.

Jo added; “We had really hoped we could avoid increasing the visitor restrictions, and had instead wanted to request evidence of a negative lateral flow test from visitors, starting this week,” says Jo. “On further discussion and in review of the rise in cases within our hospitals, alongside us sitting within an ERA, that wouldn’t be suffice to us ensuring we are doing all we can to help stop the virus being brought in to our patients from visitors.

“We will however, keep a very close eye on the situation and will review it at the same point that the government look at whether Peterborough and Cambridgeshire remain an ERA.”

Yesterday it was announced all visitors would need to take a Lateral Flow Test before entering the hospital.

Relatives are encouraged to use the hospital’s Letters from Loved Ones Service, as well as speak to ward staff about video calls, if they don’t have a device of their own or need assistance in making contact with friends and relatives.

From Thursday 18 November 2021, further visiting restrictions will be reinstated across all sites. This will apply to all visitors except in the following circumstances:

End of life patients – two people will be allowed to visit for patients receiving end of life care

One parent/ carer per child – this is for children as inpatients as well as those attending for outpatient appointments or coming to the UTC or emergency department

One carer is permitted for any patient requiring a carer who is an inpatient as well as those attending for outpatient appointments or coming to the UTC or emergency department