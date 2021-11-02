Peterborouh City Care Centre vaccine hub to close this weekend

The Queensgate hub opened last month EMN-211018-111430009

The Thorpe Road centre has been open for much of the year, with thousands of doses given out.

However, the hub will close for the final time on Sunday.

A new hub, in the former Next store in Queensgate, opened last month, replacing both the City Care Centre and the Showground hubs.

This week Peterborough and Cambridgeshire was granted Enhanced Response Area status in a bid to tackle low vaccine rates and a high case rate in the city.

It is feared that hospitalisations could significantly rise in the region if ‘urgent’ action is not taken to tackle the problem.

Residents who are unvaccinated, or need a further dose, are urged to either attend a walk in session, or book an appointment.