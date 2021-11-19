Peterborough’s vaccine rate 20 per cent lower than the UK rate - how does yur neighbourhood compare

A total of 127,259 people in the city have now had two jabs - or 61 per cent. Across the UK as a whole, 80.1 per cent have had both jabs.

Peterborough’s COVID case rate has been above the UK rate for much of 2021, and currently stands at 440.7 - and is rising again. The UK rate is 395.4.

The city was given Enhanced Response Area status to try and tackle the high rate, and the low vaccine take up rate.

But despite the efforts, yesterday Peterborough City Hospital re-introduced visiting restrictions to help keep staff and patients safe.

Government statistics show that there are 98 patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals (Peterborough, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) with COVID.

Five people have died within 28 days of a positive test in Peterborough so far in November.

All statistics available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 89.5% Second dose 83.4% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose: 89.2% Second dose 81.0% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor First dose: 85.5% Second dose 80.3% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 86.1% Second dose 79.9% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales