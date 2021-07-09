Peterborough United to host second walk-in COVID vaccine clinic this weekend

Vaccination centre at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The walk-in will be open between 9am and 5pm on Saturday and Pfizer vaccine is being used so those who received a first dose of either the AstraZenca or the Moderna jab will be unable to attend.

Anyone in need of their second Pzifer dose will have to have had their first dose, at least eight weeks previously; on or before May 15.

No appointments are necessary, just a face covering, photo ID and your vaccination card if you are going for a second dose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club hosted a similar event last month, which saw a number of members of the public and Posh’s newly-promoted squad receiving their first vaccinations.

The current list of walk-in clinics confirmed is:

July 1 - August 1: 9am to 3pm at East of England Showground and City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 8- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 8- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 9- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 10- 8am to 3pm at Halls The Chemist (AstraZeneca)

July 10- 9am to 5pm at Weston Homes Stadium (Pfizer)

July 13- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 13- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (Pfizer)

July 15- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 20- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 22- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 27- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 29- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)