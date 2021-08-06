Peterborough showground vaccination centre to close over August bank holiday weekend
The centre is open daily for vaccinations for people across Peterborough, with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZenica jabs all offered.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 5:00 am
However, over the bank holiday weekend (August 28-30) the centre will not be operational, as thousands of visitors are expected for Truckfest.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG said that anyone who had been offered appointments at the centre over the weekend would be offered an alternative spot, either at another location or on another date.
For more information on when and where vaccines are available in Peterborough, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/