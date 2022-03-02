Peterborough COVID vaccination milestone reached as 100,000th booster jab given out in the city

The milestone was hit on Sunday (February 27), when 39 third doses were given out.

In total, 385,107 doses of vaccine have been given out in Peterborough since the first dose was given in December 2020.

Peterborough remains behind the UK rate for vaccines.

A milestone has been reached in Peterborough's vaccination campaign

So far 71 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have had a first dose, compared to 91.5 per cent across the UK. In Peterborough, 65.5 per cent have had a second dose compared to 85.3 per cent across the UK, and 47.9 per cent have had a booster in Peterborough, compared to 66.5 per cent across the UK.

However, rates are continuing to fall in the city, with the case rate now standing at 403.2 cases per 100,000 people in Peterborough. The rate has halved in the space of two weeks, and is now at its lowest since November 9.

While the vaccination campaign has slowed in the city in recent weeks, eligible residents are still able to get first, second or third doses.