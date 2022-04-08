Outpatients visiting Peterborough City Hospital urged to take COVID test before arriving
Hospital says outpatients should stay away if they have tested positive for the virus
Outpatients visiting Peterborough City Hospital are being urged to take a COVID test before arriving.
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals, said there had been a number of patients arriving who tested positive arriving.
The spokesman said; “We are experiencing a number of patients attending hospital appointments who have tested Covid positive.
“Please consider performing a Lateral Flow Test on the day of your outpatient appointment.
“If you have tested positive for Covid, please do not attend our hospital.
“You can re-schedule your appointment by phoning our Phone Hub on 01733 67 3555. Our friendly team will arrange to re-schedule your appointment for you.”