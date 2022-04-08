Outpatients visiting Peterborough City Hospital urged to take COVID test before arriving

Outpatients visiting Peterborough City Hospital are being urged to take a COVID test before arriving.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals, said there had been a number of patients arriving who tested positive arriving.

The spokesman said; “We are experiencing a number of patients attending hospital appointments who have tested Covid positive.

Peterborough City Hospital

“Please consider performing a Lateral Flow Test on the day of your outpatient appointment.

“If you have tested positive for Covid, please do not attend our hospital.