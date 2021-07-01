New walk-in Covid jab dates announced for over 40s in Peterborough

Vaccination clinic at the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road.

The clinics are open to over 40s in need of either their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

From today (July 1) to August 1 the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road and the East of England Showground will be open for walk-ins between 9am and 3pm, seven days a week.

Evening sessions will also be taking place between 5:30 and 7pm on the following dates:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the City Care Centre

Thursday July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at the East of England Showground.

Anyone attending has been advised to keep hydrated and to have something to eat before you arrive.