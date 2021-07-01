New walk-in Covid jab dates announced for over 40s in Peterborough
New dates for walk-in Covid-19 jab clinics for the over 40s have been announced.
The clinics are open to over 40s in need of either their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
From today (July 1) to August 1 the City Care Centre on Thorpe Road and the East of England Showground will be open for walk-ins between 9am and 3pm, seven days a week.
Evening sessions will also be taking place between 5:30 and 7pm on the following dates:
Tuesday July 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the City Care Centre
Thursday July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at the East of England Showground.
Anyone attending has been advised to keep hydrated and to have something to eat before you arrive.
On Saturday (July 3) between 9am to 11am and 1pm to 4pm Halls the Chemist at Orton Wistow is also holding a walk-in clinic for second doses of the Moderna vaccine.