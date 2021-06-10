Nearly 11,000 Peterborough over 50s have not had a single COVID jab

Figures released today by NHS England show that 73.1 per cent of people aged 50 and over - or 53,422 residents - have now had both jabs of the vaccine.

However, 10,951 people aged 50 and over - 15 per cent - have not received one dose as of yet.

In total, 37.1 per cent of all adults aged 16 and over in Peterborough have now had both jabs, with 55.9 per cent having at at least one jab.

Peterborough’s vaccine take up total remains far behind the UK’s take up.

However, 108,339 people in the city have now had their first jab, and 71,842 have had both jabs.

The NHS England statistics differ from government figures as NHS statistics include people aged 16 and over, while government data includes everyone aged 18 and over.

The NHS figures show that:

- 85 per cent of over 50s in Peterborough have now had at least one vaccination, and 73.1 per cent have had both jabs.

- 88.7 per cent of over 60s in Peterborough have now had at least one vaccination, and 83.4 per cent have had both jabs

- 92.1 per cent of over 70s in Peterborough have now had at least one vaccination, and 92.1 per cent have had both jabs.