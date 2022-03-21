How to get hold of free COVID tests in Peterborough before the end of March

While Government restrictions on COVID have been relaxed, cases are increasing in Peterborough again.

Home tests are available to pick up at Stanground, Orton, Hampton and Central Libraries along with a number of selected pharmacies.

The pharmacies include Asda in Rivergate, Boots at Queensgate, Shrives Chemist in Westgate, City Pharmacy in Lincoln Road, Rowlands Pharmacy in Westgate, Granville Pharmacy in Granville Street, MI Pharmacy in Park Road and in Eastfield Road, Botolph Bridge Pharmacy in the Sugar Way estate. A number of other pharmacies are also available. A full list is available at https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/#/location/Peterborough

Tests can also be ordered online at https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or by calling 119.

Onsite testing is in place at the Dogsthorpe Community Centre in Poplar Avenue. The site is open from 9am until 7pm on Mondays, 8.30am until 7pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 8.30am until 5pm on Fridays. Home testing kits are also available at the centre.

For more information visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/healthcare/public-health/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-rapid-community-testing

Free COVID tests are only available until the end of the month

Vaccine appointments are also still available across Peterborough for people who still need a first, second or third dose.