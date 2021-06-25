Grab a jab weekend: Walk-in clinic for Moderna Covid vaccine in Peterborough and other centres

Shabbir Damani at Halls the Chemist, Orton Wistow.

The clinic, at Halls the Chemist in Napier Place, Orton Wistow, will run from 8am-4pm on Saturday and offer both first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those going for their second jab must have had their first at least eight weeks previously.

No appointments are necessary, people just need to bring ID, a facemask and are encouraged to have eaten before attending.

Halls the Chemist held a similar clinic for AstraZeneca jabs on Friday (June 25) as part of a number of walk-in clinics for the Oxford vaccine that are to be running over the next two weeks.

Covid 19 vaccination centre at the Cambridge Suite, East of England Arena. EMN-210216-130338009

These clinics will also allow over 40s who have had a first jab to bring their second jab forward to an eight week gap.

The schedule is as follows:

Between June 24 and July 4

Walk-in AstraZeneca clinics between 9am-3pm are taking place at the City Care Centre, Thorpe Road and the Cambridge Suite at the East of England Showground.

Between June 28 and July 4

Evening walk-in clinics will be held between 5:50pm and 7:30pm.

Tuesday June 29- City Care Centre

Thursday July 1- East of England Showground

Matthew Winn, Chief Executive, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs the large scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “People aged 40 and over and those who are clinically vulnerable can now access their second Astra Zeneca vaccination dose at walk-in clinics at seven of our vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“Appointments for people in these priority groups can be brought forward from 12 weeks after their first vaccination, to 8 weeks, ensuring they will have the strongest possible protection at the earliest opportunity.”

Commenting on the importance of second doses, Dr Gary Howsam, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Chair and local GP, added: “Millions of people are now benefiting from protection from the virus and this has contributed to dramatic falls in infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the country.

“Vaccines are extremely safe and effective and I’d encourage anyone who is eligible, to drop in to one of our walk-in clinics for their AstraZeneca second dose and join the millions of people who have already had theirs.

“For people who would rather book an appointment, they can do so via the nhs.uk/covid-vaccination website, where people who have an existing appointment at 12 weeks can check availability first, before cancelling and rescheduling their second appointment on an earlier date.”

As part of the nationwide ‘Grab a Jab’ initiative a walk-in covid vaccination clinic will be held at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium at London Road over the weekend to encourage more people in the city to get the jab.

The clinics will be held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June from 8am until 8pm.

Local residents only need to bring a face covering with them to the walk-in clinics.