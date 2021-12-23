Get vaccinated at Queensgate Christmas Eve booster walk in session
Residents will be able to get a COVID booster vaccination at a walk in session at Queensgate tomorrow (Friday, December 24).
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 1:56 pm
There is still a chance to get a walk in vaccination today (Thursday) at Queensgate, with jabs available until 7.30pm tonight.
Tomorrow, the session will run from 8.30am until 2.30pm.
It is the last chance to get a booster jab before next week, with the Queensgate centre closed on Saturday 25th, Sunday 26th and Bank Holidays Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th December 2021
It will also be closed on Saturday 1st January and Sunday 2 January 2022.
Residents are urged to book to get a vaccine - whether 1st, 2nd or 3rd dose.
For more information visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/