Get vaccinated at Queensgate Christmas Eve booster walk in session

A walk in session is being held on Christmas Eve

There is still a chance to get a walk in vaccination today (Thursday) at Queensgate, with jabs available until 7.30pm tonight.

Tomorrow, the session will run from 8.30am until 2.30pm.

It is the last chance to get a booster jab before next week, with the Queensgate centre closed on Saturday 25th, Sunday 26th and Bank Holidays Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th December 2021

It will also be closed on Saturday 1st January and Sunday 2 January 2022.

Residents are urged to book to get a vaccine - whether 1st, 2nd or 3rd dose.