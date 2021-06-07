Department for Health say no vaccine supply issues in Peterborough - as residents still struggle to get appointments

The Peterborough Telegraph reported the city’s vaccine take up level is a long way behind the national rate last week - and we were inundated with readers saying they could not book an appointment in the city.

@Cwooollard82 tweeted: “Was offered Cambridge, Spalding, Oundle etc, don’t have time for a 50 mile round trip, had to spam the site until something local came up,” while @greeny030391 tweeted; “Took me 10 days from being eligible for an appointment to be available at the showground as no local doctors doing 1st dose.” @pammant added; “Maybe because they cant get appointments in Peterborough. My daughter has tried for over 2 weeks nearest Wisbech, Grantham, Boston!”

When the Peterborough Telegraph contacted NHS England over appointment issues, they said the number of appointments available was related to supply of the vaccine - which is the responsibilty of the DHSC.

In response, the DHSC said that they were in constant contact with the vaccine manufacturers and remain confident that the supply of vaccine to the UK will not be disrupted.

They said the UK has secured early access to over 500 million doses of eight of the most promising vaccine candidates, and the supply and scheduled deliveries of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will fully support offering a first vaccine dose to all adults by the end of July.

They said across the country more than 66 million vaccines have been administered so far, and they are on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.

On June 1 678 1st doses were given out in Peterborough, with 1,143 second doses given, The following day that increased to 875 first doses and 1,316 second doses.

The day where most first doses in Peterborough were given out was January 22, when 2,761 jabs were given.

The day when most second doses were given was April 8, when 2,695 doses were given.