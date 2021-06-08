COVID vaccine centre to open in Boots in Peterborough

The vaccine will be administered by Boots pharmacists as the retailer continues its mission to support NHS England to vaccinate the nation.

Nick Sunderland, Programme Director for Vaccines at Boots, said: “Our pharmacy team in Peterborough are hugely excited by the opportunity to help their local community by offering the COVID-19 vaccine instore. We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations – our stores are conveniently located and accessible. We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”

Patients will be invited directly by the NHS to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Boots Peterborough pharmacy.

Boots, Queensgate EMN-210325-173713009

Boots opened its first vaccination site in Halifax in January, and now offers vaccinations at 45 pharmacies across England, with plans to expand further to more Boots stores in the coming weeks. To date, Boots has administered over 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines.