COVID vaccine centre to open in Boots in Peterborough
A new vaccination centre will open at Boots the Chemist in Queensgate.
The vaccine will be administered by Boots pharmacists as the retailer continues its mission to support NHS England to vaccinate the nation.
Nick Sunderland, Programme Director for Vaccines at Boots, said: “Our pharmacy team in Peterborough are hugely excited by the opportunity to help their local community by offering the COVID-19 vaccine instore. We are incredibly proud to be supporting the NHS to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations – our stores are conveniently located and accessible. We look forward to welcoming patients over the coming days and weeks.”
Patients will be invited directly by the NHS to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Boots Peterborough pharmacy.
Boots opened its first vaccination site in Halifax in January, and now offers vaccinations at 45 pharmacies across England, with plans to expand further to more Boots stores in the coming weeks. To date, Boots has administered over 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate is a long way behind the UK rate as a whole, with 57.3 per cent in the city having had one dose, and 38 per cent having had two doses - compared to 76.8 per cent and 53 per cent respectively for the whole of the UK.
MORE: Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate remains far below UK rate - but no explanations have been given for low numbers
MORE: The two Peterborough areas where more than 4,000 people are fully vaccinated - and how many residents have been jabbed in your neighbourhood