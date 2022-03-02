Peterborough: 895 cases (-157 compared to the previous week) Rate: 441.7

COVID cases continue to fall in Peterborough - with 13 neighbourhoods seeing a fall

COVID cases are continuing to fall in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:00 am

The latest Government data shows that in the seven days up to February 24, there were 895 cases recorded in the city - down by 157 compared to the previous week.

The rate in the city on February 24 was 441.7 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest rate since November. The highest case rate during the entire pandemic in Peterborough was recorded on January 23 - just a month before - when the rate stood at 2,027.9 cases per 100,000 people.

February 24 was the date when COVID restrictions were ended by the Government, including the need to self isolate after a positive test. The impact on the lifting of restrictions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

While Peterborough’s case rate has fallen, it remains above the UK rate, which stands at 379.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Visiting restrictions at Peterborough City Hospital are being relaxed today (Wednesday).

Undefined: readMore

1. Hampton Vale

85 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 721.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Hargate and Orton Longueville

66 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 670.0

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Stanground

54 cases (-13 compared to the previous week) Rate: 454.0

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Orton Malborne and Goldhay

51 cases (-4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 577.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughGovernmentPeterborough City Hospital
Next Page
Page 1 of 6