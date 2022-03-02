COVID cases continue to fall in Peterborough - with 13 neighbourhoods seeing a fall

The latest Government data shows that in the seven days up to February 24, there were 895 cases recorded in the city - down by 157 compared to the previous week.

The rate in the city on February 24 was 441.7 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest rate since November. The highest case rate during the entire pandemic in Peterborough was recorded on January 23 - just a month before - when the rate stood at 2,027.9 cases per 100,000 people.

February 24 was the date when COVID restrictions were ended by the Government, including the need to self isolate after a positive test. The impact on the lifting of restrictions will be revealed in the coming weeks.

While Peterborough’s case rate has fallen, it remains above the UK rate, which stands at 379.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Visiting restrictions at Peterborough City Hospital are being relaxed today (Wednesday).

1. Hampton Vale 85 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 721.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Hargate and Orton Longueville 66 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 670.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Stanground 54 cases (-13 compared to the previous week) Rate: 454.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Orton Malborne and Goldhay 51 cases (-4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 577.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales