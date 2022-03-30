In the seven days up to March 24, there were a total of 1,576 positive cases recorded in the city - an increase of 47 compared to the previous week.

The rate of cases in Peterborough now stands at 777.8 cases per 100,000 people, which remains below the UK rate as a whole (901.8).

However, despite the week on week rise in cases in Peterborough, there are signs the rise has started to slow.

After 21 consecutive days of increases, there was a drop in cases on March 22, and after a rise on March 23 (when the highest rate since the February 11 was recorded), there was another drop on March 24.

The number of patients with COVID in hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which included Peterborough City Hospital - continues to rise, and on March 22 the number stood at 121 - the highest number recorded since February 7.

So far in March there have been five deaths (within 28 days of a positive COVID test) in Peterborough. In February there were 20 such deaths.

1. Stanground 137 cases (+44 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,151.7

2. Orton West and Castor 109 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1.286.6

3. Hampton Vale 109 cases (+/- 0 compared to the previous week) Rate: 925.0

4. Woodston and West Town 105 cases (+19 compared to the previous week) Rate: 825.7