Confusion over future of Peterborough GP practice which claims to be closing

NHS England has denied a Peterborough GP practice is set to close - despite the surgery saying it will on its website.

Newborough Medical Centre said it will shut “with deep regret” after November 29, however, the lead organisation for the NHS in England is adamant that no decision has yet been made.

Newborough Medical Centre

The public body has admitted that the GP partners at the surgery in Guntons Road have applied for it to close, but that any decision is unlikely to be made in the next month.

Rachel Webb, director of primary care and public health for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the East of England, said: “Before any decision is made on the closure of a GP practice there is a process to follow, including a period of engagement with patients and the public.

“This process at Newborough surgery is in the very early stages and no decision has yet been made on whether or not the practice will close.

“NHS England and NHS Improvement will work closely with the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Newborough surgery to ensure that local people continue to have access to high quality healthcare services, regardless of the decision on the application.”

The surgery, which is only open part-time, had not responded to requests for comment at the time of going to press, but a message on its website states: “It is with deep regret that we will be closing Newborough surgery.

“The last clinic will be on November 29, 2019.

“We would like to thank all of our patients for all of their support over the last 10 years.

“We have been unable to achieve the required list size for this surgery to remain viable. Please note that you can still access our services from Ailsworth and Parnwell medical practices.