Cambridgeshire Deaf Association is graded 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

“I want to pay tribute to our staff who are so caring and thoughtful towards the people they support”

A health association in Cambridgeshire has been graded ‘Outstanding’ for the high-quality, personalised care it offers.

Staff at Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA) say they are proud to have been awarded the highest rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A CDA spokesperson explained: “Following a thorough inspection, carried out over several months, the CQC praised CDA’s holistic approach, dedicated staff, and the strong sense of community it fosters for those it supports.

“The report highlights the charity’s innovative and compassionate services, which provide crucial support for Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals across Cambridgeshire.”

The assessment was supported by two independent British Sign Language interpreters.

An excerpt from the report reads: “People told us they had confidence in the staff team, and they felt empowered. People were encouraged to make their own choices and work towards goals. People told us staff respected their right to privacy and received good support to maintain links within the community.”

Andrew Palmer, Chief Executive of CDA, paid tribute to the team behind this success: “There’s a lot that goes into achieving an Outstanding rating from CQC, and I want to pay tribute to our staff who are so caring and thoughtful towards the people they support. They do their jobs brilliantly, and the credit for this result must go to them.”

The inspection also acknowledged the wide-reaching support provided by CDA, from advocacy and casework to volunteering and community engagement.

“At CDA, we take a holistic approach to supporting people,” added Mr Palmer. “Our volunteers, advocates, case workers, and community staff all play a part in delivering joined-up services to those we care for. It really is a team effort, and I want to thank everyone at CDA who contributed to this amazing result.”

CDA says it remains focused on continuous improvement.

“This inspection was particularly valuable—it took place over several months and highlighted some really useful areas for development, which we were able to act on straight away,” Mr Palmer explained.

“That all helps us to keep improving our service, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to do that. It’s always helpful to get the perspective of inspectors and experts to ensure we remain the outstanding provider we strive to be.”