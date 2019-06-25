Anglia Ruskin launches student nurse recruitment campaign for Peterborough campus

Anglia Ruskin University has launched a student nurse recruitment campaign entitled: ‘A job. For life’.

The university’s campaign is trying to boost student nurse numbers at its Peterborough campus in Oundle Road, and others, by challenging perceptions.

It features bold images that reflect a day in the life of a nurse, from treating minor injuries, to providing bed-side support, to addressing the challenging healthcare issues that patients present with on a daily basis.

Professor Taylor, Dean of Faculty. said: “Our ‘A Job. For Life’ campaign breaks away from the stereotypical and traditional images of nursing. Nursing is a challenging career, but it is also incredibly rewarding and empowering.

“It’s time we talked more about the amazing opportunities and experiences that nursing brings, and the positive difference that nurses can make every day.”

According to Anglia Ruskin one in 10 nurses leave the profession each year adding up to a record 47,000 vacancies.

The new campaign will run until December and will be rolled out across social media, as well as outdoor advertisements.

The university will be holding an open day to discuss a nursing career at its Peterborough campus on October 23.