Addenbrooke’s Hospital asks people to stay away after flu outbreak

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), which runs Addenbrooke’s and the Rosie, is asking people not to visit friends and relatives at the hospital unless absolutely necessary due to increased cases of flu.

Around a third of the hospital’s wards now contain patients with flu or other respiratory viruses.

Addenbrooke's Hospital

Parents and carers of children under 12 are being strongly advised not to bring children to the hospital to visit friends and relatives. Those who do come to the hospital will only be admitted onto wards at the discretion of the ward manager.

The trust said people who are unwell and require medical advice should contact NHS 111 and only attend the hospital if advised or if it is an emergency.

Strict infection control processes are in place to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus and to keep patients safe.

Dr Ashley Shaw, medical director at CUH, said: “We are seeing a huge rise in the number of patients who have flu or other respiratory viruses. While we have strict infection control processes in place we really need the public to help us too. Please think twice before visiting the hospital and only come if it is absolutely necessary.”