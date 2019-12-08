90 minute average waiting time at Peterborough’s walk-in centre

The walk-in centre in Thorpe Road is seeing 95 per cent of patients within four hours, meeting the national target.

Confirmation was given by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) which commissions health services in the county. The CCG said the average waiting time between April and September was 94 minutes, while admitting that people who rang NHS 111 before attending the urgent treatment centre “may be seen more swiftly than those who have arrived without an appointment.”

The urgent treatment centre in Thorpe Road

A CCG spokeswoman said: “We have worked closely with the team at Peterborough City Hospital, the Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre, NHS 111 and others to develop a winter plan to tackle the challenges that increased demand places on our healthcare services.”