PREVIEW: Semi-final places at stake in the Eastern Counties

March Town United and Wisbech St Mary chase semi-final places in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One Cup tonight (February 20).

It’s a welcome rest from league action for two struggling sides, although Wisbech St Mary did win a Division One match for the first time since August 26 on Saturday (Feb 17th) when triumphing 4-1 at Needham Market Reserves. Nick Davey scored a hat-trick in that game with Dale Parnell also on target.

Wisbech St Mary have the tougher task at seventh-placed Debenham LC, while March host fellow bottom six side Norwich United Reserves.

