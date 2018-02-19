ROUND-UP: Mizia magic and Halas heroics see Polonia topple cup holders, Netherton back on top, great day for Moulton Harrox teams and a depleted Oundle reserve side

Returning hot-shot Adrian Mizia starred as Polonia caused a shock by dumping holders ICA Sports out of the PFA Senior Cup on Saturday (February 17).

Mizia made an instant impact with four of the goals in a 5-2 quarter-final triumph after rejoining Rafal Komisarczyk’s side following a two-month spell at leading local non-league club Peterborough Sports.

ICA Sports before their 5-2 defeat in a PFA Senior Cup quarter final at Peterborough Polonia, back row, left to right, Nathan Glover, Jordon Fiddis, Andrew Wayte, Kenny Wheatland, Stephen Wells, Lewis Glover, Viadis Macmanshis, front, Cardin Pierre-LIverpool, Lewis McManus, Billy Bennett, Jamie Stephans, Simon Farrow.

ICA hit the front through Vaidas Macianskis, but they were soon pegged back by a stunning Mariusz Halas leveller. The Polonia frontman struck from fully 40 yards to level before a Mizia brace eased the Division One outfit into the driving seat.

ICA, fourth in the Premier Division, responded in the closing moments of the first half as Jordan Fiddes tucked away a softly-awarded penalty before Kenny Wheatland and Lewis McManus were denied levellers by Polonia keeper Karol Banach.

But ICA rarely looked like mounting a comeback in the second period when two more Mizia goals sealed Polonia’s passage into the semi-finals where they join Premier Division outfits Netherton, Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic.

Netherton returned to the top of the top flight and Moulton Harrox eased into second after routine wins on Saturday.

Lewis McManus in action for ICA Sports against Peterborough Polonia. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side triumphed 6-1 at Sutton Bridge with Tom Randall and Ondre Odain scoring twice, while Ainsley Johnson, Bobby Patterson and Matthew Watkin were the men on the mark for Harrox. Previous leaders Stamford Lions were without a game.

Thorney’s improvement continued with a 4-2 win over fading champions Peterborough Sports Reserves. Sam Donohoe (2), Adam Scott and Dan Retzlaff scored the goals.

Five different players scored in Ketton’s 5-2 success at bottom club Langtoft United, while Ben Cowles and Troy Waters netted for Deeping Reserves in a 2-1 success at Leverington Sports. Finnegan Brokes scored in AFC Stanground’s 1-1 draw with Warboys Town.

It was a great day for Moulton Harrox Reserves who reached the final of the Chairman’s Championship Shield and saw Division One title rivals Long Sutton slip up at home at Crowland Town.

Moulton won 5-3 at Ramsey and will meet Wittering Harriers, 3-2 winners at Tydd St Mary, in the final.

Parson Drove are also in a final after seeing off Whittlesey Athletic Reserves 2-1 in a North Cambs Cup semi-final when both teams’ behaviour drew praise from match referee Chris Abbott. Mark Hardwick and Matt Cawthorn scored for Drove, with Luke Quince replying for Whittlesey.

A depleted Oundle Town reserve team were thrilled with their performance in seeing off Peterborough League Division Three rivals Premiair 3-0 in a PFA Junior Cup quarter-final tie. Two Steve Ward free kicks and a Nathan Butler header won the day for Oundle.

Not so happy were Peterborough NECI who went out of the Northants Area Cup at the third round stage at Weldon United Reserves.

The original tie, played in Peterborough, was abandoned in the first half when the Weldon manager allegedly refused to leave the field after contesting a refereeing decision. Rather surprisingly the tie was re-staged in Weldon and finished 3-0 to the home side.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 17

PFA SENIOR CUP

Quarter-final: Peterborough Polonia 5, (Mizia 4, Halas), ICA Sports 2 (Fiddes, Macianskis).

PFA Junior Cup

Quarter-final: Oundle Town Res 3 (Ward 2, Butler), Premiair FC 0.

NORTH CAMBS CUP

Semi-final: Parson Drove 2 (Hardwick, Cawthorn), Whittlesey Athletic Res 1 (Shepperson).

Northants Area Cup:

Weldon United Reserves 3, Peterborough NECI 0.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground 1 (Brookes), Warboys Town 1 (M. Duncan); Holbeach United Res 3, Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Gilbert, Hailstone, og); Langtoft Utd 2 (Batchelor, Dobson), Ketton 5 (Bescoby, M. Bird, Breakall, Mann, Trawford); Leverington Sports 1, Deeping Rangers Res 2 (Cowles, Waters); Sawtry 0, Moulton Harrox 3 (Johnson, Patterson, Watkin); Sutton Bridge United 1 (Eaton), Netherton United 6 (Randall 2, Odain 2, Mastin, Fountain); Thorney 4 (Donohoe 2, Scott, Retzlaff), Peterborough Sports Res 2 (Nkobi, Kilford).

Chairman’s Championship Shield

Semi-finals: Ramsey 3 (Ginty 2, Rust), Moulton Harrox Reserves 5 (Earth 2, Sandall 2, Wheeler); Tydd St Mary 2 (Clitheroe, Piccaver), Wittering Harriers 3.