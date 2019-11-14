Young Peterborough United stars back anti-bullying campaign

Peterborough United’s Academy stars have released a video encouraging young people to support friends who are being bullied to mark Anti-Bullying Week

The Young Posh players starred in the video in support of their partners the NSPCC and Childline’s anti-bullying campaign #IGotYou.

The Posh Academy squad

The campaign aims to let children who are being bullied know support is available, but also give peers the tools and confidence to say #IGotYou to victims.

There’s lots of new content on the NSPCC-run Childline website with advice about how to help a friend, build confidence and self-esteem, and what to do if you face bullying and cyberbullying on social networks and games.

Sarah Lambley, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Peterborough, said: “We’re encouraging young people to help friends and peers who are being bullied by letting them know they’re available for a chat or a distraction like watching a film or playing sport together.

“If bullying is happening online, young people are reminded not to share or comment on these posts. Liking and responding to posts can make them more visible even if you are not supporting the bullying. Instead, offer support face or via a private message and report bullying posts on social media sites to the administrators.”

As part of the campaign Childline released two videos showing bullying in real life and online and how a positive intervention from a young person can change how a child being targeted feels.

You can view both videos simply by logging onto YouTube and searching for #IGotYou NSPCC.

Childline also encourage young people to report and block bullies online, take screenshots as evidence and talk to someone at school or home about what’s happening. Taking a break from reading messages and turning off devices can also be really helpful.

Ultimately no one should be bullied whether in person or online and young people can get confidential advice, free of charge, anytime at www.childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111.