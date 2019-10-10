Work starts on new art and technology centre at school

Pupils can look forward to state of the art classrooms and facilities after work started on a new art, design and tech centre at their school.

A ground breaking ceremony took place this week at The Deepings School for the new centre.

An artist's impression of the new buildings

Headteacher Richard Lord and colleagues were joined by representatives from the Department of Education, project team Faithful & Gould and building firm McAvoy on the site of the future building. Year 9 construction students looked on as the official start to the project commenced.

Headteacher Richard Lord said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity of providing our students and staff with impressive new accommodation in which to teach and learn.

“At a time when many schools are having to cut back on creative subjects, due to funding constraints and a narrowing of the curriculum nationally, we are delighted that at The Deepings School we continue to offer a broad curriculum to our students at all stages in their secondary education.

“We know that the new Art, Design and Technology Centre will allow us to raise standards further and be an inspirational space for the whole school community to enjoy. It has been great to celebrate the start of building work today and we look forward to working with the builders, McAvoy, over the coming months.”

The project is being undertaken by the Department for Education under a programme called the “Priority Schools Building Programme, phase two”.

The Deepings School was one of just three schools in Lincolnshire to be successful in applying to join the programme, with 277 schools chosen nationwide.

The programme this means that the school’s 45 year old Design and Technology Block will be replaced by a state of art new building located on the Spalding Road area of the school.

The new Art, Design and Technology Centre is a 3 storey building and will see the transformation of Art, Food Technology, Textiles, Resistant Material and IT and Media Classrooms, with thirteen new classrooms in total. Also included is a dark room for photography and pottery facilities. There will be no disruption to classes during the building of the new Centre as the demolition of the existing block will only be undertaken when the new centre is fully operational.

It is hoped the new centre will be opened next summer.