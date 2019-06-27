Work begins on new Peterborough school

Work to build a new primary school in Peterborough has begun.

Interserve Group Limited,started the work to build Hampton Lakes Primary School

The £6.4m contract will see a school with enough space for 420 children living in Hampton.

The school will also accommodate 26 nursery places.

The new school will open later this year and operate from Hampton College Primary, pending completion of the new building which will be in operation from September 2020.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Education, said: “As the fourth fastest growing city in the country, the need to create extra school spaces is an urgent one and we are actively working to address this.

“We are committed to providing sufficient classroom spaces to ensure that the educational needs of children and young people in the city continues to be met.”

Helen Price, Executive Head Teacher of Hampton Academies Trust, which is to run the new free school, said: “It is fantastic news that work has started on the new Hampton Lakes Primary School. We look forward to welcoming the first children in September 2019 and moving to the new building in September 2020."

Interserve has significant experience delivering world-class special education facilities. This latest contract win follows similar projects in Bristol, Hereford and Manchester.

Richard Scarrott, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: “The new Hampton Lakes Primary School will provide much needed school places for the rapidly growing city of Peterborough and we are delighted to be a part of this.

"We look forward to partnering with Peterborough City Council and providing employment and educational opportunities for local people.”