Win vouchers at Peterborough college open day today

Residents can win £100 of Queensgate vouchers at a college open day.

City College Peterborough is hosting the open day at the Brook Street campus on Saturday. There will be taster activities ranging from an Indian cookery demonstration to learning the guitar, and tutors will be on hand to meet prospective students. Between 11am and 2pm, Disney Princesses Cinderella and Belle will be in attendance to meet and greet.

To be eligible for the shopping vouchers draw, register your attendance on Eventbrite. Go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-open-day-registration-59156702289