Whittlesey school partially closed due to Covid for a second day

Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey.

Sir Harry Smith Community College will remain closed today (April 1) to all pupils not in Year 7, 11 or 13.

These year groups at home will either be given remote lessons or have work set for them to complete.

Principal Dawn White said: “Following on from my letter yesterday regarding the need to partially close the college today due to extremely high levels of staff absence, we now have a clear picture of staff absence for tomorrow, Friday April 1.

“Unfortunately, we will need to remain partially closed and will again remain open only to those students in Years 7, 11 and 13.

“All other students will, wherever possible, have live Teams lessons. Where staff members are not available to teach, work will be set via Teams.

“I appreciate that again this is not ideal and is not the end to the spring term that any of us had hoped for.