Whittlesey Rotary David Combes Memorial Innovation Award goes to student for second time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday, July 26th, the annual David Combes Memorial Innovation Award was presented for the second time to 17-year-old Matilde Sousa, a worthy winner from Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey.

The Rotary Club of Whittlesey introduced the award last year (2023) to honour the late David Combes, who was a devoted member of the club and served as president several times.

David also founded the innovative local company Lawgistics, based in Whittlesey which has grown to become the largest automotive legal consultancy in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award is given annually to a student from Sir Harry Smith Community College who shows promise as an innovator in their work.

L-R: Jim Saunders (Whittlesey Rotary Club president), Richard Hunt (Whittlesey Rotary Club treasurer), Matilde Sousa (award winner) Kevin Buckland (Whittlesey Rotary Club vice president), Joel Combes, (managing director of Lawgistics). Photo credit: Robert Windle, RWT Photography

There were five finalists this year and it was a close run contest. The judges felt Matilde’s detailed plan for an American diner-inspired business, created from an adapted reuse of an existing local site, stood out for several reasons.

It was a unique concept which showed community focus, encouraging socialising across all age groups as well as demonstrating innovative marketing, with a well thought out, detailed plan. The all-age entertainment strategy also made the business plan idea more resilient.

Whittlesey Rotary Club president Jim Saunders said ‘’The youth of the town are our future and we want to encourage them to have innovative positive thinking to take us all in the right direction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner Matilde, who attended the ceremony with her mother and sister, said: “Winning the award is unexpected and I am proud and pleased to receive it. I hope to set up a business and work for myself in the future.”

L-R: Jim Saunders (Whittlesey Rotary Club president), Richard Hunt (Whittlesey Rotary Club treasurer), Matilde Sousa (award winner) Kevin Buckland (Whittlesey Rotary Club vice president), Joel Combes, (managing director of Lawgistics). Photo credit: Robert Windle, RWT Photography.

Terry Cooper, assistant head of Sir Harry Smith Community College, who helped judge the award said: “All the students on our enterprise course did well this year and this award helps inspire them to aim high in terms of what they can achieve in life.”