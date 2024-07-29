Whittlesey Rotary David Combes Memorial Innovation Award
The Rotary Club of Whittlesey introduced the award last year (2023) to honour the late David Combes, who was a devoted member of the club and served as president several times.
David also founded the innovative local company Lawgistics, based in Whittlesey which has grown to become the largest automotive legal consultancy in the UK.
The award is given annually to a student from Sir Harry Smith Community College who shows promise as an innovator in their work.
There were five finalists this year and it was a close run contest. The judges felt Matilde’s detailed plan for an American diner-inspired business, created from an adapted reuse of an existing local site, stood out for several reasons.
It was a unique concept which showed community focus, encouraging socialising across all age groups as well as demonstrating innovative marketing, with a well thought out, detailed plan. The all-age entertainment strategy also made the business plan idea more resilient.
Whittlesey Rotary Club president Jim Saunders said ‘’The youth of the town are our future and we want to encourage them to have innovative positive thinking to take us all in the right direction.”
Winner Matilde, who attended the ceremony with her mother and sister, said: “Winning the award is unexpected and I am proud and pleased to receive it. I hope to set up a business and work for myself in the future.”
Terry Cooper, assistant head of Sir Harry Smith Community College, who helped judge the award said: “All the students on our enterprise course did well this year and this award helps inspire them to aim high in terms of what they can achieve in life.”
Fellow judge Joel Combes, managing director of Lawgistics and son of the late David Combes, said it was a great pleasure to present the award to Matilde, which embodied the spirit of innovation David championed. He added: “We hope this recognition encourages you to continue your innovative work and inspires others to follow in your footsteps. The world needs innovators like you to help make it a better place.”
