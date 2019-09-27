Whittlesey pupils sent home as school is unable to feed them

Pupild at a secondary school in Whittlesey have been sent home because there is no food for them to eat, according to an email sent out to parents.

Sir Harry Smith Community College in Eastrea Road told parents: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the college needs to close to students with immediate effect. This relates to a situation where we are unable to provide any food for students."

The email says pupils can remain on site until 3pm if they cannot be collected, but that they will not be given any food.

It adds: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It is being reported on social media that the problem has been caused by a gas leak.

The school has confirmed that it will reopen on Monday but that pupils should bring in packed lunches as the school will be unable to serve them hot food.

The school declined to comment when contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph.