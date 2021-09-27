Urgent call for clerks to school governing bodies in Peterborough

An appeal has been issued jointly by Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council to fill the vacant roles.

The role of Clerk is to prepare for, attend and minute governor meetings, as well as delivering a full administrative and advice service to governing bodies in schools.

Successful applicants will ideally have experience of administration, be well organised and able to manage their own workload and deadlines.

Meetings are usually held late afternoon and evening, with the remainder of the work done from home.

Across the two councils, there are currently over 35 clerks, so new recruits have been assured that they would be joining a supportive team with the aim of working together with school governors to provide the best possible support.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee and Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University said: “We are looking for the right fit to come and join our existing team of successful clerks across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. We have a range of schools across the area who would benefit from your support and full induction training, mentorship and regular update briefings are all included.”

Applications are open in Peterborough until September 20, with more information available at https://jobs.peterborough.gov.uk/job/Clerk_to_Governors/104383.