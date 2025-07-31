Two Peterborough schools receive permission to install new classrooms

Two schools in Peterborough have permission to expand their classroom capacity.

Peterborough City Council submitted two separate applications for certificates of lawfulness for the installation of new mobile classroom blocks at Duke of Bedford Primary School in Thorney and Marshfields special school in Dogsthorpe.

The applications were approved on July 29, meaning the 15.6m x 9.8m modular buildings can be lawfully installed on each site.

Both schools will receive one three-metre high modular building, each providing two extra classrooms with associated stores, toilets and a lobby.

While the new classrooms will not result in an increase of either schools admission numbers, planning documents state that they will “support the existing provision of education” by providing additional classroom space.

A case officer report for the Duke of Bedford application reads: “The building will not interfere with the formal school playing field which is situated to the south of the site and the area where the classrooms will be sited has not been used as playing field within the last five years, although it is noted that the site has been used as an informal green space and play area.”

The Marshfields case officer report similarly states that the modular block will not interfere with the school playing field which is situated to the north of the site.

City council planners decided that both applications were permitted under the General Permitted Development Order and did not require a specific grant of express planning permission from the local planning authority.